WOD on the Waves Fitness Cruise Returns for Second Sailing in April 2020

WOD on the Waves announced its booking options for its second-annual ultimate fitness cruise.

The four-night, five-day Caribbean cruise aboard the Celebrity Infinity departs from Miami on April 16, 2020.

“We are thrilled to offer our second WOD on the Waves fitness cruise after such a successful first trip,” said Chris Brauser, founder and CEO of WOD on the Waves in a statement. “This cruise gives fitness lovers, families and friends a place to expand their knowledge of fitness and nutrition no matter what their skill level is in an incredible atmosphere surrounded by like-minded people.”

Guests can participate in unique workouts and seminars led by U.S. Olympic athletes and CrossFit Games champions. Throughout the cruise, there will be eight dedicated workout areas on the ship that will host a new “WOD,” also known as a “workout of the day,” all day long so cruisers can come and go as they please.

There will also be open gym times and a few special workout events including an island workout experience at Happy Hour CrossFit in Nassau. Guests can expect sandbag workouts, dumbbells, kettlebells, bodyweight, technique classes, pull up rig classes, yoga and boot camp.

WOD on the Waves has expanded its offerings for the 2020 cruise by including more classes, state-of-the-art equipment, experienced coaches, and educational seminars for the more than 2,500 fitness fans expected to set sail. Chris Hinshaw, founder of Aerobic Capacity, will be back by popular demand to host a seminar on his unique training method. Other seminars will be offered on key topics such as nutrition, physical therapy, and fitness techniques.

Travelers will be aboard Celebrity Infinity, departing from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas and CocoCay, the private island owned by Royal Caribbean.