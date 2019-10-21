MSC Signs Blue Charter in Marseille

Erminio Eschena, director of institutional affairs and industrial relations, MSC Cruises France, joined other industry leaders and the Port of Marseille on October 17 in signing the Blue Charter, a voluntary commitment to reduce air emissions in the area, according to a statement.

The charter states that members will commit themselves to implement several measures beyond current national and international regulations to reduce their environmental impact in and around the port, MSC said, in a statement.

The signing, which took place in the presence of Captain Minas Myrtidis, MSC Cruises’ vice president environmental operations and compliance, is a significant step forward in terms of environmental impact.

Eschena said: "As part of our unprecedented investment plan – our fleet is set to expand to 25 ships by 2027 – we are structurally integrating sustainability into every aspect of our strategy and long-term development. We are particularly proud of this signature, which is fully in line with our desire to offer cruises that are ever more respectful of the environment and the populations who welcome us."

The charter calls for a number of action points, including reducing the speed to 10 knots maximum at the port entrance and exit; connecting electrically to the wharf during stopovers when shoreside power infrastructure is developed; favoring calls from LNG-powered vessels when they become available; and using 0.1 per cent sulphur content fuel when manoeuvring at the port.