New Sky Princess Calls in Kotor

The Sky Princess has made her inaugural call in Kotor as part of first cruise, which left from Italy earlier in the week and is due to wrap up in Athens on Sunday under the command of Captain Heikki Laakkonen.

The new Royal-class ship was delivered to Carnival’s Princess Cruises brand last week by Fincantieri and has capacity for 3,660 passengers. She is the first newbuild to offer the OceanMedallion platform and is the fourth in a series of sister ships, following the Royal, Regal and Majestic Princesses. Other newbuilds in the series are the Enchanted Princess, launching in 2020, and the Discovery Princess, set for a 2021 delivery.

The ship is scheduled to sail a program of Mediterranean voyages before debuting in North America on Dec. 1, 2019 for sailing a season of Caribbean cruises from Ft. Lauderdale's Port Everglades, including an early December christening.

After a three-day preview cruise, the new ship launches alternating seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale Dec. 7, 2019 - April 4, 2020. Voyages offer late-night stays during every visit to St. Thomas and Cozumel.

For Kotor, the Sky Princess is the latest new ship to anchor in the port, and part of a 527-call season.