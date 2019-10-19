Advertisement

New Sky Princess Calls in Kotor

Sky Princess

The Sky Princess has made her inaugural call in Kotor as part of first cruise, which left from Italy earlier in the week and is due to wrap up in Athens on Sunday under the command of Captain Heikki Laakkonen.

The new Royal-class ship was delivered to Carnival’s Princess Cruises brand last week by Fincantieri and has capacity for 3,660 passengers. She is the first newbuild to offer the OceanMedallion platform and is the fourth in a series of sister ships, following the Royal, Regal and Majestic Princesses. Other newbuilds in the series are the Enchanted Princess, launching in 2020, and the Discovery Princess, set for a 2021 delivery.

The ship is scheduled to sail a program of Mediterranean voyages before debuting in North America on Dec. 1, 2019 for sailing a season of Caribbean cruises from Ft. Lauderdale's Port Everglades, including an early December christening.

After a three-day preview cruise, the new ship launches alternating seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale Dec. 7, 2019 - April 4, 2020. Voyages offer late-night stays during every visit to St. Thomas and Cozumel.

For Kotor, the Sky Princess is the latest new ship to anchor in the port, and part of a 527-call season.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Fleet Deployment Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

120 Ships | 261,852 Berths | $69 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Fleet Deployment Report
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report