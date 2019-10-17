Two New Cirque du Soleil Shows Coming to MSC Grandiosa

MSC Cruises today announced the details of the new and original Cirque du Soleil at Sea shows coming exclusively to the MSC Grandiosa.

In COSMOS guests will experience a breathtaking voyage across the galaxy with a brave astronaut on a quest for self-discovery.

Meanwhile, audiences of EXENTRICKS will be caught off guard at every turn in this high-spirited spectacle.

Each Cirque du Soleil at Sea show is an original, never-before-seen production, according to a press release.

Andrea Gangale, Senior Vice President Product Development & Guest Experience, MSC Cruises said, “When we set out to work with Cirque du Soleil, our objective with this exclusive partnership was to take our onboard entertainment to yet another level and to deliver to our guests even more best-in-class entertainment. As the delivery of the third MSC Cruises ship featuring Cirque du Soleil at Sea approaches, each new show that we launch is ever more unique and original, giving our guests a breathtaking and memorable entertainment experience.”

Yasmine Khalil, Chief Executive Producer Cirque du Soleil & President 45 DEGREES commented, “For each new MSC Meraviglia class ship, we aim to deliver new and innovative content which further enriches the Cirque du Soleil at Sea portfolio. With these two entirely new productions, COSMOS and EXENTRICKS, we debut a never-before-seen performance, the “Ginger Rope” while also bringing more interactivity and, for the first time, call on audience participation. These will certainly be two must-see shows, exclusively on MSC Grandiosa.”

The new acrobatic performance Ginger Rope in COSMOS sees three artists use a unique acrobatic apparatus developed specifically for the show, MSC said, in a press release.

Aerialists will fly in orbit on the rotating stage on moving ropes embodying rings around the planets.

For the first time for any Cirque du Soleil at Sea show, EXENTRICKS will put guests in the center of the show with audience participation playing a role in the story.

The shows take place in the ship’s Carousel Lounge, a purpose-built entertainment venue holding just over 400 guests each show. This venue was specially designed to meet the needs of the artists as well as bringing guests closer to a spectacular display of acrobatic flair and artistic finesse, the company said.

On the MSC Grandiosa, the addition of 80 kinetic LED spheres offer a change to the atmosphere of the Carousel Lounge at specific moments during the shows and to create a large array of visual effects. The moving LED lights are spread across the space to provide depth and a visual background for the audience sitting across the room.