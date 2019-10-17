Wind Surf Headed for Extensive Renovation

Windstar Cruises' flagship, the Wind Surf, sails to Cádiz in November for a renovation project that will boost its passenger capacity from 310 to 342.

The 1990-built ship will undergo 20 days of modifications to its suites and spa.

Twelve aft suites on Deck Three will be halved, returning the five-masted ship to its original configuration when it first sailed as Club Med 1. Yet-unspecified changes are also planned for one of the three Bridge Suites. The fore-positioned Bridge Deck suite will be renamed the Officer’s Suite.

The spa will be moved from an area with no view near the aft of Deck Two to a premier view near midship on the Bridge Deck, company spokespeople told Cruise Industry News.

Windstar President John Delaney said the Wind Surf and its two other sail ships remain at the heart of the company and its passengers.

“The three sailing ships are such an amazing, unique experience. There's just something magic about being up on deck under the sails. We've put those ships in warm water. They have their own very special feeling to them,” Delaney said.