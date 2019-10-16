Royal Caribbean Reveals New Spa Staterooms

Royal Caribbean has announced new Spa Staterooms for the Radiance, Voyager, Freedom, Oasis, Quantum and Quantum Ultra Class ships.

These new staterooms will be open for booking on October 2019 with the opening of the company's 2021-2022 deployment.

Amenities include priority spa reservations, 50 percent off one spa treatment per stateroom, daily coffee/tea delivery, bluetooth speaker and calming in-room amenities like lush bedding and luxurious bathroom amenities, the company said.

Royal Caribbean is also making booking Connecting Staterooms easier for all Vision, Radiance, Voyager, Freedom, Oasis, Quantum and Quantum Ultra Class ships and above as guests traveling in larger groups can now request connecting rooms for select balcony, promenade, oceanview and interior staterooms.

Royal Caribbean is making selling vacations easier with the latest recategorization, the company said, as starting now, travel partners will have deck plan identifiers with specific details of each room.