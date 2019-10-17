Oceanwide Ready for a New Antarctic Season After Ship Upgrades

Oceanwide Expeditions is packed, prepped, and fully primed for the 2020 Antarctic season, having made a series of key upgrades to its three ships, the Plancius, Ortelius and Hondius.

In addition to their usual mid-season checkups, these vessels received multiple renovations: updated cabins for Plancius; a dining room and crew area makeover for Ortelius; and more user-friendly gangways for Polar Class 6 Hondius, as well as numerous smaller updates, the company said.

"The completion of this work is a great kick-off for our Antarctica 2020 season, which is bright and full of adventure opportunities for every traveler," Oceanwide said, in a press release. "Activities like mountaineering, snowshoeing, kayaking, camping, scuba diving, and photography workshops are all available, along with the chance to see such iconic Antarctic species as humpback whales, leopard seals, Adélie penguins, and so much more."

Multi-activity Basecamp voyages are ideal for travelers who want a cruise as immersive as it is exhilarating, the company said.

There are also specialized Weddell and Ross Seas cruises are great for polar experts looking for lesser-visited locations, while people interested in a more expansive journey will love the stunning sub-Antarctic wildlife havens of the Falkland Islands and South Georgia.

The company said its philosophy is to get guests off the ship and into the action as much as possible.

"This means short sea legs that provide as many outdoor excursions as we can fit in, with as many exotic wildlife sightings as nature (and our guides) can provide. This has been our mission for over 25 years."