Corona Aims to Bring Change to Planet’s Oceans

Beer maker Corona has teamed up with environmental organization Parley For The Oceans to implement a number of new strategies.

Together, they have pledged to protect 100 islands around the world via volunteer beach clean ups and local educational efforts for local residents.

“When we first started working with Parley, our ambition was to shine a light on how plastic pollution is threatening even the most remote paradises,” said Evan Ellman, brand director at Corona.

As a symbol of intent, the brand is piloting a new innovation: plastic-free six pack rings. Corona has started switching some of its traditional plastic rings, which are lethal to marine life to paper versions that decompose naturally, according to a statement.

“We recognize the influence a global brand like Corona can have on the industry,” added Ellman.

“With the support of Parley, we are pursuing scalable solutions that can become a new standard to avoid plastic for good.”

Corona and Parley also made a short film to celebrate Earth Day.

Titled The Fish, the film is a stop-motion animation highlighting the dangers of plastic pollution to marine life. It’s first steps in attempting to solve what is a seemingly insurmountable problem, but every journey begins somewhere, the companies said.

In an effort to end single-use plastics in Bali, Corona collaborated with Parley to donate 20,000 reusable bags made from Ocean Plastic to local residents. The bags were designed by artists such as Rosy Hodge and Gabriel Medina, and each purchase at wslstore.com funds the donation of three bags.

In addition, Corona has begun piloting six-pack holders made out of cardboard in late 2018; the new six-pack holders are said to break down harmlessly in the environment.

This past June, Corona accepted plastic as payment for beer during the week of World Oceans Day. Hundreds of locations across Mexico, Brazil, Italy, Spain and Colombia were part of the initiative, with plastic received upcycled and given a second life, according to the company.