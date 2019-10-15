MSC Taps AD Associates to Design Areas of Seashore

London based design agency AD Associates announced that it has been tapped by MSC Cruises to help design key areas on the new MSC Seashore, under construction at Fincantieri and set to enter service in June 2021.

It is the first time AD has worked with MSC, according to a statement, with the design firm overseeing a variety of interior and exterior public spaces.

Chris Finch, AD Associates founder and CEO, said: "We are truly delighted to be working on MSC Seashore and have been warmly welcomed into the MSC family by all in Geneva and London, I’m confident that the spaces we have curated together will delight guests and prove a great success."

Built by Fincantieri in Monfalcone, Italy, at 339 meters long, she will become the longest vessel in the MSC Cruises fleet and is an evolution of the Seaside class of MSC ships.

Accommodating over 5,500 guests, more than 40 percent of MSC Seashore has been redesigned and enhanced as a “significant evolution and improvement” over her two sister ships.