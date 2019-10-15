Albatros Expeditions Reveals Features on Ocean Victory

The new Ocean Victory will sail for Albatros Expeditions in Antarctica from December 2020 and will be chartered to Victory Cruise Lines for operations in Alaska for the summer seasons.

Last month, at a keel laying ceremony in Nantong China for the SunStone-built ship, Albatros Expeditions confirmed innovative new features of its new expedition vessel.

The vessel is part of a brand-new generation of low-energy vessels of the highest Ice Class 1A, Polar Code 6, being built with safe return to port, dynamic positioning and zero speed Stabilizers, the company said.

The ship also features the X-Bow that will provide a more comfortable and stable sailing, with less guest discomforts, the company said.

The Ocean Victory is 104 meters long, and 18 meters wide, featuring 93 large cabins, of which 68 are with private observation decks and nine have French balconies.

Albatros owner Soren Rasmussen said: “The unique zero speed stabilizers and the patented X-bow will give our passengers a much smoother, stable and comfortable experience, a great feature if you are crossing the notorious Drake Passage."

In addition, the ship will offer the Observation specialty restaurant on deck 8, with unparalleled views. Here, lava stone cooking will be offered, the company said.

Albatros announced some partnerships with other unique experience brands, like wine tasting menus from Gerard Bertrand, producer of organic and biodynamic wines from the south of France.

Furthermore, the coffees and teas will be organic and fair-trade from Julius Meinl. Lastly a Polar Spa was announced, with unique treatments like Midnight Sun Massage, Fire & Ice Massage, and a Polar Hydrating Facial, among others.

Suites will get butler service, a minibar, free laundry, pressing, daily cleaning boots, daily Canapes served in room, an exclusive Julius Meinl Espresso machine, upgraded room amenities and unlimited access to the specialty restaurant.

The keel laying ceremony in Nantong was attended by the key Chinese partners of Albatros Expeditions, who announced the signing of several additional charter contracts, making the small Danish family company suddenly the market leader in the fast-growing Chinese expedition market.

Hans Lagerweij, president of Albatros Travel International, said: “As we also aim to grow in our other international markets, we had to limit the amount of Chinese charters on this ship. We are looking forward to the introduction of our second newbuild, the Ocean Albatros, in 2022 to further grow in China”.