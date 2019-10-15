MedCruise Wraps Up In Antibes

The 55th MedCruise General Assembly was held last week in Antibes, hosted by MedCruise member French Riviera Ports – CCI Côte d’Azur, composed by Ports of Cannes, Antibes, Nice and Villefranche.

More than 140 delegates from MedCruise port and associate members, cruise lines executives and local stakeholders gathered together to discuss the latest trends in the industry and develop synergies towards sustainable cruise services, MedCruise said, in a statement.

Airam Diaz, President of Medcruise Association said: "We are honored to be hosted by our beloved member French Riviera Ports. Our prestigious Association, as a key member of the industry, is committed to the new opportunities and challenges that are to come. MedCruise members, which handled more than 28 million cruise passenger movements in 2018 for first time in our Association’s history, are contributing at the sustainable growth of the cruise industry during this bright period.”

The MedCruise board of directors and various working groups were hard at work, putting together the new edition of the Professional Development Course, the new marketing plan, North Africa and Black Sea regions promotion actions and cruise industry event participation, among other initiatives.

Nearly nine hundred B2B meetings took place between MedCruise members and cruise lines executives; in addition there were six panel sessions.