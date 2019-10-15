Cruise Passengers Help Endangered Tassie Wildlife

Cruise guests visiting Tasmania’s Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary on shore excursions are contributing to the sanctuary’s efforts to save endangered native wildlife, according to a statement.

According to the sanctuary’s operators, about a quarter of visitors to the center during the peak tourism season are from cruise ships visiting Hobart.

Greg Irons, the director of the sanctuary, is enthusiastic about the many cruise visitors who make the 25-minute drive north from Hobart to see the sanctuary in action, according to a press release.

“We run the main wildlife rescue service in Tasmania looking after around 9,000 animals each year and we also operate a wildlife hospital,” Irons said said. “The contribution that cruise visitors make to our operations means that they are part of the solution in saving animals.

“They aren’t just here to give some animals a tickle and a pat. They are actually saving wildlife because we are a sanctuary not a zoo.

“Visitors want to know they are making a positive impact with their tour dollars.”

Visitors have opportunities to come face to face with echidnas, koalas and emus but also the Tasmanian natives such as Tassie devils, wombats and quolls.

Carnival Australia Destinations Director, Michael Mihajlov, said the Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary tour is an excellent example of the authentic and meaningful experiences that cruise visitors are seeking.

“A wildlife sanctuary saving native animals from destruction is just the sort of authentic experience that our guests are looking for,” Mihajlov said.

“Everyone likes to see cute animals but in visiting Bonorong our guests know that they are part of a mission that is much bigger than a simple wildlife experience.

“Our guests learn a lot but they also leave the sanctuary knowing that they have contributed to its work. Their contribution through a shore tour is helping to save more endangered wildlife.”