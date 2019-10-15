Carnival Inks Three-Year Extension in Mobile

Carnival Cruise Line and the City of Mobile have signed a three-year extension that will keep a Carnival ship sailing from Mobile through November 2022.

With the agreement, the Carnival Fantasy will continue its four- and five-day cruises to Mexico from the Alabama Cruise Terminal, bringing 170,000 guests to Mobile annually.

“Carnival Fantasy remains a popular cruise vacation option for our guests, attracting vacationers from all over the southeast who appreciate Mobile’s convenience and centralized location. We’re delighted to work with Mobile Mayor Stimpson and city and terminal officials to allow our guests to continue to enjoy this attractive and affordable cruise program,” said Terry Thornton, Carnival’s senior vice president of nautical and port operations.

“Carnival helped generate more than 25,000 hotel room nights in Mobile last year, supporting thousands of jobs in our restaurants, shops, hotels, and cultural institutions,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “Our team works hard every day to make Mobile the best possible cruise port, and this contract is validation that our labor is paying dividends. We were proud to bring Carnival back to Mobile in 2015, and we are committed to growing with them in the years ahead.”

The Carnival Fantasy departs the Alabama Cruise Terminal Thursdays on four-day “long weekend” cruises to Cozumel and on Mondays and Saturdays on five-day voyages to Cozumel and Costa Maya or Progreso.

Two longer length Carnival Journeys voyages will also operate round-trip from Mobile – a 10-day cruise featuring a partial transit of the Panama Canal operating Sept. 14-24, 2020, and a 10-day Caribbean cruise departing Sept. 13 and returning Sept. 23, 2021.