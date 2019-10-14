Crystal Announces Expedition Leaders

Crystal Expedition Cruises announced today that naturalists Boris Wise and Eva Molin Westerholm have joined the Crystal team as expedition leader and assistant expedition leader, respectively, according to a statement.

The two are working with Crystal experts to build the team of expedition guides that comprises a comprehensive roster of subject matter experts relevant to the destinations Crystal Endeavor will explore, the company said.

Depending on the itinerary, Crystal Endeavor will feature up to 22 expert guides that will include biologists, marine biologists, naturalists, historians, ornithologists, geologist, ecologists and others.

“Every destination featured on Crystal Endeavor voyages is absolutely fascinating in its own way. Each itinerary allows for authentic connections and great adventures that include wildlife spotting, zodiac and kayaking adventures, helicopter flightseeing and deep-water discoveries in a seven-man submersible,” said John Stoll, Crystal’s vice president of land programs. “As every region of the world is so vastly unique, so, too, will be the perspectives and experiences for our guests. We are thrilled to feature some of the world’s top experts in their fields uncovering the best ways to explore and truly become immersed in adventures that each area has to offer.”

Wise is an accomplished photographer with a background in horticulture and has spent a decade sharing his expertise in Southeast Alaska, before he ventured to Greenland, Iceland, the Northwest Passage, Baffin Island, Svalbard Archipelago, Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands.

Westerholm has focused her background in social anthropology and passion for the wilderness on expedition voyages for more than 13 years, guiding travelers through the Arctic and Antarctic, as well as Iceland, Central America, Eastern Canada and the British Isles.

The addition of Wise and Westerholm to the Crystal Endeavor team comes as David Sinclair is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities closer to home, the company said.

“We are immensely grateful to David for his unique insights and assistance over the past months as we’ve developed programs to enrich and excite Crystal Endeavor guests,” Stoll said. “He was a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish him all the best in the future.”