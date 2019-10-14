American Jazz Launches at Chesapeake Shipbuilding

American Cruise Lines announced today that it launched American Jazz at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Maryland, on Sunday, October 13, five weeks ahead of schedule, according to a press release.

The American Jazz is the third modern riverboat in the vessel series and the third out of five in American's modern riverboat class; all designed and built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding.

The American Melody, the fourth modern riverboat, is also under construction at Chesapeake Shipbuilding, and will feature a number of design changes from the first three ships in the series.

The American Jazz launched yesterday into the Wicomico River and was positioned in Chesapeake’s East Outfitting Basin where it will receive its upper three decks and outfitting.