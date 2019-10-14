Record Season for Bremerhaven

The Columbus Cruise Center Bremerhaven has reported a record season for 2019, eclipsing the 2018 record.

The season came to a close on Oct. 9 with the Artania from Phoenix Reisen, culminating in a nearly 120-ship season that saw almost 250,000 guests, up from 240,000 in 2018 and 170,000 in 2017.

Among the highlights was a fleet gathering from Phoenix Reisen with all four ships in port on August 4. The company christened its fifth ship, the Amera, shortly thereafter in Bremerhaven.

In addition, the Vasco da Gama was named in the port earlier in the year by Cruise & Maritime Voyages.

First time callers included both the Amera and Vasco da Gama, as well as the Mein Schiff 2 and AIDAcara.

The port's Wilfried Probst, manager of ship operations, has announced his retirement after a 15-year career.

"Over many years, he has made an enormous contribution to the success of our terminal. We thank him for his dedication during his time at CCCB and wish him all the very best in this new chapter of life," the port said, in a statement.