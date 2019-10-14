Marella Explorer 2: Four Refits In One for Trimline

The recent transformation of SkySea Golden Era into Marella Explorer 2 was the equivalent of four refits in one for global cruise interior outfitter Trimline, according to a press release.

The company also oversaw recent interior refits for Marella including the Marella Explorer last year and the Marella Discovery and Marella Discovery 2 prior to that.

As the main interior outfitter onboard, Trimline was responsible for the majority of the public spaces including, Indigo, The Marketplace, Coffee Ports, Squid & Anchor, Broadway & Broadway Bar and Latitude/Vista.

Trimline had a structured management team onsite in Cadiz for the duration of the project, as well as being supported by the team back in the UK.

The team included onboard and quayside logistics managers together with 300 tradespeople.

Trimline’s COO Ross Welham said: “The sheer scale of this project meant that meticulous planning was crucial. Each team was responsible for their key area of the refit and worked closely with their trades to ensure the refit was completed on time. I am so proud of what our team has achieved, the end result speaks for itself.”

Nick Hughes, Head of Technical Operations said: “We are delighted with the results of this project. Trimline has a proven track record in delivering high spec interiors for us and have met the brief again with this mammoth refit. The transformation of the public spaces is remarkable, and we are looking forward to welcoming passengers on board to enjoy the results. We are sure they will respond positively and can’t wait to see what they think when they take to the seas for the new season of sailing”.