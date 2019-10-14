Cruise Industry News Releases 2019 Fall Magazine Issue

Cruise Industry News has released its 2019 Fall Quarterly Magazine issue focusing on China, shipbuilding and zero emissions targets in addition to special sections on Asia-Pacific, Australia, Design, Food and Beverage and more.

China coverage features a market update and future outlook with exclusive interviews with the leading operators there, including Costa, Royal Caribbean, MSC and Genting, as well as the smaller Chinese brands of Bohai and Astro Ocean, plus input from major travel agencies throughout China.

Asia-Pacific articles cover Royal Caribbean, Princess, Aranui and start-up Jalesh in India, as well as port developments in China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

Australia sees Carnival and Princess building up with the latest port updates.

Shipbuilding looks at the business strategies of Fincantieri, Chantiers de l’Atlantique, MV Werften, Damen and Brodosplit with exclusive commentaries from senior executives at the respective shipbuilding companies.

With its design section, Cruise Industry News goes behind the scenes with the leading design companies and the reasoning behind their work.

Zero emissions target takes a close look at the innovative solutions aboard the new Grandiosa, talks to the sustainability directors at Carnival and Norwegian, the powerplant manufacturers, and how Carnival is preparing for its first LNG ship to sail in North America.

Food and beverage highlights the latest developments at MSC with Jacques Van Staden aboard as the new vice president of food and beverage, Viking Ocean and Norwegian, celebrates Apollo’s 50 years in the industry, and looks at new ideas in the supply chain, dining, cocktails and beer buckets.

This issue’s executive profile is on Frank Weber, senior vice president of hotel operations for Virgin Voyages.

The 128-page 2019 l Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Fall issue is packed with original and exclusive reporting covering the global cruise industry. Subscribe today.