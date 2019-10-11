Heineken Global Duty Free Reports Double Digital Sales Growth

Heineken Global Duty Free has reported a double-digit sales volume increase in its overall duty free business comprising cruise, ferris and in flight, with 2019 numbers up double digits over 2018.

The growth is driven by increased distribution for its portfolio of over 250 brands.

Kateryna Vasylchenko, Trade & Category Manager Global Duty Free, Heineken said. ”The growing consumer trend to drink better continues to open up increased revenue opportunities driven by the demand for premium brands such as those in the Heineken portfolio. There is also notable growth in the demand for lo/no alcohol options and this has delivered 73 percent sales volume growth for Heineken 0.

“Beer and cider consumers are strongly loyal to their favourite brand, however on vacation they are open to trying out new variants. Heineken Global Duty Free offers solutions for this discovery mindset with the rich diversity of its portfolio in beer and cider beverages, with many strong, regionally relevant brands. These include Birra Moretti, Red Stripe, Kalik, Tiger, Orchard Thieves, Strongbow, as well as Lagunitas, Desperados, Amstel and Cruzcampo.”

Vasylchenko said: “With the continued growth in world tourism, the development of new retail space and the ongoing trend for premiumisation onboard cruise and ferry ships, there is a positive outlook for the future of our cruise and ferry business. Over 75 percent of world cruise passengers are from the U.S. and Europe, with Europe predominantly driven by the UK, Germany, Italy, France and Spain. These are markets where our brands are well known and loved. European cruise and ferry travellers are increasingly interested in low/no alcohol beer and cocktails, therefore this category represents a significant growth opportunity for both suppliers and operators. We feel confident playing in this area with our hero Heineken 0.0. Our proposition will be expanding in the near future with numerous non-alcohol options within our portfolio.”

The company said it is expanding its on-ship distribution of BREWLOCK®and BLADE professional draught solutions.