Lloyd Werft to Provide Final Touches for REV Ocean

Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven will provide docking facilities and support the final construction phase of the world’s largest research and expedition vessel, the nearly 183 metre-long REV Ocean, according to a press release.

The expedition and research vessel is a vision from Norwegian businessman Kjell Inge Røkke and is currently under construction at VARD.

The newbuild will arrive at the Bremerhaven yard in the spring of 2020.

The ship's initial construction took place at VARD Tulcea in Romania after which it was towed to VARD Brattvaag in Norway for technical and scientific outfitting.

Lloyd Werft CEO, Rüdiger Pallentin said: "We welcome the trust placed in us to support the completion of this extraordinary vessel. Along with the earlier delivery of the yacht LUNA and the current construction at the yard of a 140-metre yacht we have placed Lloyd Werft in the top segment of the market.”

Nina Jensen, CEO of REV Ocean said: “We know we will be in good hands with Lloyd Werft who will provide us with the highest quality of shipyard facilities and environmental standards. This will be the last stage of the building process and then REV Ocean will be operational, and ready to develop innovative solutions, for a positive change in the ocean.”

REV Ocean will be a state-of-the-art floating research platform used to investigate and improve the state of the world’s ocean, according to a statement.

Onboard accommodation will be available for a total of 60 scientists and guests as well as 30 crew. Among other features, researchers will have access to a submarine with a diving depth of 2,300 meters (launched via a moonpool) and a trawl system to catch fish and other sea creatures from depths down to 3,000 metres. The REV Ocean has an operational range of more than 21,000 nautical miles, the company said.

REV Ocean will be docked at Lloyd Werft from April 2020 to April 2021. The yard will provide support to the owner’s team in their main tasks including installation of interiors, filling, fairing and painting of the superstructure, the laying of the deck and the assembly of outer ceilings.