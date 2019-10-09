New CEO of the Martinique Tourism Authority

The Martinique Tourism Authority (MTA) has announced the appointment of Francois Baltus-Languedoc as its new CEO.

His mission will be to devise and implement innovative strategies to develop the appeal of the destination, both in terms of promotion towards international markets and the development of the tourism offerings in Martinique.

The MTA said that Languedoc has held a variety of management positions with international groups during his 25 years in the travel and international hospitality industries, and has experience in tourism strategy, the high-end and mid-level hotel sector, and in-depth knowledge of the prospecting markets (North America and Europe) and potential markets (Latin America, South East Asia) for Martinique.

Also a major cruise port, for the 2019-2020 season, Martinique’s capital city and cruise port, Fort de France, is expecting some 345,000 visiting cruise passengers and 120,000 homeporting.