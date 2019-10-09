Fred. Olsen Breaks Corinth Canal Record

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines made history on Wednesday as the 24,344-ton 195.82-meter-long, 22.52-meter-wide Braemar broke the existing record to become the largest ship ever to traverse the Corinth Canal, which is only 24 meters wide at its narrowest point.

The 929-guest Braemar is currently sailing on a sold-out 25-night M1925 ‘Corinth Canal & Greek Islands’ cruise, which set sail from Southampton, UK in late September.

The Corinth Canal is a waterway that separates the Greek mainland from the Peloponnese, turning it into an island.

It is an important navigational route, which once allowed ships to enter the Aegean Sea.

Clare Ward, Director of Product and Customer Service for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “This is such an exciting sailing and tremendous milestone in Fred. Olsen’s 171-year history, and we are thrilled to have been able to share it with our guests. At Fred. Olsen, we strive to create memories that last a lifetime, and with guests onboard Braemar able to get so close to the edges of the Corinth Canal that they could almost touch the sides, we know that this will be a holiday that they will never forget.

“We have already had exceptionally high interest in our second Corinth Canal cruise, in Spring 2021, and we can’t wait to do it all over again!”

The next sailing departs in April 2021 as the Braemar sails a 25-night Greek Islands & Corinth Canal’ cruise, ex Southampton, UK, on April 16.