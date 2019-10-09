Advertisement

MAN Energy Solutions and Kongsberg Sign MoU for Collaboration

MAN Engine

MAN Energy Solutions and Kongsberg have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the exploration of the potential for collaboration on a common data infrastructure for the maritime sector, according to a joint statement.

The collaboration will broaden the value offering to vessel operators, improve the return on investment in digital solutions, and increase the adoption of secure connectivity, the companies said.

Under the MoU, MAN Energy Solutions is set to investigate the possibility of using Kongsberg Digital’s data-infrastructure solution, Vessel Insight, to securely collect and transmit data using MAN Energy Solution’s digital platform, MAN CEON.

A successful trial would allow MAN Energy Solutions to use advanced services such as PrimeServ Assist, its remote monitoring and optimisation package, to better serve customers.

Hege Skryseth, President of Kongsberg Digital and EVP of Kongsberg, said: “The complexity of data capture and transfer drives up the cost of these essentially non-core activities and prevents efficient development of value adding solutions to the market. Collaboration between vendors in the industrial digital value chain is therefore a win-win for vendors, who can focus on digital development within their core competencies, and customers, who will get faster access to better and more cost-efficient solutions.”

Per Hansson, Head of Digital and Strategy at MAN Energy Solutions, said: “Our commitment is to help our customers increase the safety, reliability and predictability of their individual vessel performance and overall fleet. Through this co-operation, we aim to securely onboard our customers faster to provide our new digital services, advanced analytics and support – areas where we can provide unique benefits to their business. As an additional benefit, I also expect faster development of our core functionality, supported by a stronger focus and customer interaction.”

