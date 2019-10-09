P&O Britannia In Midst of Key Refit

P&O Cruises UK announced that the Britannia will feature refreshed interiors following its October stay at Damen shipyard in Brest.

The atrium will be given a new lease of life creating a lively social hub at the heart of the ship, day and night, the company said.

This space will have new eye-catching color schemes, fresh design direction, relaxed entertainment, live music and informal performances all under the sparkling Starburst chandelier.

Following the success of temporary art exhibitions on Britannia, P&O Cruises is introducing a permanent new art gallery next to Blue Bar. The deck 5 experience can be completed by savouring some sweet treats from master pâtissier and Food Hero Eric Lanlard at The Market Café. The popular spot has already benefited from new furniture and décor, as well as a menu with decadent ice cream creations made in exclusive collaboration with Hampshire dairy, Jude’s, the company said.

Guests will now have even more reason to check into the Oasis Spa and Salon with the creation of two express spa pods boasting a range of treatments.

On deck 7, Java café will now serve alcoholic drinks; guests can relax with a drink and enjoy the birds-eye view of the action below. Also on deck 7, the photo gallery will include a Dixons electronics hub featuring the latest imaging, computing and audio tech from Amazon, Apple, Beats, Bose, Canon, Fitbit, GoPro, Microsoft, and Sony, among others.

Britannia will be back in Southampton on October 23 for a two-night cruise to Bruges (B929) before it’s transatlantic crossing (B930) to the Caribbean.