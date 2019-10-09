Virgin Will Deliver Champagne with Phone Shake

Virgin Voyages today announced its on-demand champagne delivery service, Shake for Champagne.

Virgin said that it is enabling Sailors (its term for guests) to request champagne, anywhere onboard the Scarlet Lady, with a simple shake of their phone.

The company also took the opportunity to announce its new champagne lounge and caviar bar, Sip, debuting on the Scarlet Lady when she sets sail early next year.

“It is never too early for champagne and there is always something to toast to while aboard Scarlet Lady. We want our Sailors to enjoy a glamorous holiday and what better way to feel like a RockStar than a sip of bubbly whenever and wherever you want it,” said Tom Mcalpin, president and CEO of Virgin Voyages.

When the Virgin Voyages Sailor App is shaken, a secret Virgin Voyages Champagne button is revealed and, with just one press, a bottle of Möet Chandon Impérial will be delivered to the guest, the company said.

“There’s nothing more luxurious than having champagne at your beck and call or even a shake. We are committed to creating the world’s most irresistible travel brand, so we thought long and hard about how to help our Sailors effortlessly get a sip of bubbly during their voyage, and presto Shake for Champagne was conjured up!” said Nathan Rosenberg, CMO for Virgin Voyages.

Delivered in a Virgin red champagne bucket, the service includes a 750ml bottle of Möet Chandon Imperial with two glasses.

The company also announced Sip, which is a lounge designed to be enjoyed with a chilled glass of bubbles, according to a press release.

Featuring a diverse curation of champagne labels, including Moët Chandon – Virgin Voyages’ featured champagne house. Guests can opt for a glass of bubbles priced from $9 or splash out on a $1,000 vintage bottle. Sip will also offer a signature afternoon high tea.

Guests who book April or May sailings will receive a complimentary special Virgin Voyages limited-edition bottle of Möet Chandon Imperial in their cabin upon their arrival.