Oceania Debuts New Aquamar Spa and Vitality Center

Oceania Cruises has debuted the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center; what it described as the most unique and comprehensive spa and wellness center at sea.

The new concept will be introduced across all of its six ships this winter.

The center will be offering a complete and original collection of holistic wellness encounters both onboard and ashore that supports all dimensions of wellness while encouraging a lifestyle of health and longevity, the company said.

“Our guests love balance – they’re active, they’re leading rich and fulfilled lives. For them, wellness is not a pursuit, it’s a lifestyle,” stated Bob Binder, President and Chief Executive Officer for Oceania Cruises. “People are not just living longer, they are living healthier and better and that’s why Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center is the perfect fit for the Oceania Cruises guest.”

The Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center was created by Oceania Cruises and offers an array of wellness encounters designed to enhance the guest experience and encourage personal renewal, the company said, in a statement.

Among the examples of treatments are a restorative himalayan salt stone massage, acupuncture and wrinkle treatments, among others.

Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center will be implemented on each of Oceania Cruises’ ships on the following cruises:

Riviera | December 5, 2019

Sirena | December 7, 2019

Nautica | December 7, 2019

Regatta | January 6, 2020

Insignia | January 8, 2020

Marina | January 22, 2020