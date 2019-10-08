Advertisement

Cunard Adds More Victoria Departures On 2020 Alaska Cruises

Cunard Line has announced two more 2020 Alaska departures roundtrip from Victoria, BC, Canada, aboard the Queen Elizabeth, in addition to four sailings, which also allow embarkation in Victoria, that were announced earlier this year.

The Queen Elizabeth homeports in Vancouver for the season.

“We are excited to offer our guests this new option of sailing roundtrip into Alaska from Victoria,” said Josh Leibowitz, senior vice president Cunard North America. “After a successful launch of four roundtrip Victoria voyages in July, we have decided to add additional voyages. Victoria is one of Canada’s top-rated destinations and this will give passengers extra time in port to explore the city pre- and post-cruise.”

Introduced this past summer, Cunard is doubling its Alaska program in 2020, spending a full season in the region from June through September with altogether 10 voyages ranging from nine to 12 nights.

 

