Advertisement

Gavin Smith Resumes Lead Role for Royal Caribbean in Australia

Royal Caribbean Cruises has named Gavin Smith managing director for Australia and New Zealand where he will be looking after the company’s three brands. He is replacing Susan Bonner who is moving to Miami to join Celebrity Cruises.

Bonner served a little more than one year in Australia, stepping in after Adam Armstrong left after about two years. He, in turn, took over after Smith who served in Australia before serving four years as senior vice president of international for Royal Caribbean, covering key markets including Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

Smith’s appointment is effective immediately.

Royal Caribbean has been building up in Australia and will have record capacity during the 2020-2021 season, with seven ships, carrying up to 350,000 passengers, up 35 percent from the 2019-2020 season, which is up 8 percent from last year.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 265,486 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
La Rochelle
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report