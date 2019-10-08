Gavin Smith Resumes Lead Role for Royal Caribbean in Australia

Royal Caribbean Cruises has named Gavin Smith managing director for Australia and New Zealand where he will be looking after the company’s three brands. He is replacing Susan Bonner who is moving to Miami to join Celebrity Cruises.

Bonner served a little more than one year in Australia, stepping in after Adam Armstrong left after about two years. He, in turn, took over after Smith who served in Australia before serving four years as senior vice president of international for Royal Caribbean, covering key markets including Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

Smith’s appointment is effective immediately.

Royal Caribbean has been building up in Australia and will have record capacity during the 2020-2021 season, with seven ships, carrying up to 350,000 passengers, up 35 percent from the 2019-2020 season, which is up 8 percent from last year.