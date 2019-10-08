Virgin Voyages has announced that Marco Carsjens has joined the cruise line as a captain, joining already-hired Wendy Williams, who the company named to the master post earlier this year.

Carsjens was most recently with Holland America Line, where his career span started in 1994 when he joined the company as a cadet officer. Rising through the ranks, he was named captain in 2010.

As Virgin Voyages builds up in the cruise industry with four ships on order, the company will need approximately 12 to 14 captains on staff, accounting for vacations, training and more.

The Scarlet Lady debuts for Virgin Voyages in 2020, followed by sister ships in 2021, 2022 and 2023.