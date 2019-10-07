Carnival Unveils New Pumpkin Ale Seasonal Brew

Carnival Cruise Line debuted its new fleetwide seasonal beer Parched Pig Pumpkin Ale at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

The new beer will be available in bottles and on draft later this month, according to a press release.

Carnival, which said it operates the only shipboard breweries in North America, also showcased its ParchedPig West Coast IPA, ParchedPig Toasted Amber and ThirstyFrog Caribbean Wheat to more than 60,000 attendees at the festival which attracted 800 brewers this year.

Recipes for these three beers were created by Carnival’s in-house brewing team and, in partnership with Brew Hub, are available in cans and kegs across the fleet

The line also announced that a brand new beer, ParchedPig Beach Lager, will debut at Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse aboard the new Carnival Panorama when it enters service in December from Long Beach, Calif.

“Showcasing a selection of our beers among some of the top breweries in the country and introducing our product to the thousands of beer enthusiasts at The Great American Beer Festival is a true highlight for our team,” said Edward Allen, vice president of beverage operations for Carnival Cruise Line. “We’re constantly evolving our beverage choices, including the quality and variety of our beers, and this was the perfect opportunity to debut the new ParchedPig Pumpkin Ale and announce ParchedPig Beach Lager as we continue to provide our guests with even more exciting choices onboard.”

Available for a limited time, ParchedPig Pumpkin Ale is a bold, full-bodied beer with a hint of spiciness and notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, caramel, and brown sugar.

It will be available in 22-ounce “bombers” and on draft in bars and lounges across the fleet, as well as at breweries aboard the Carnival Vista and Carnival Horizon.

The newest beer under the ParchedPig moniker, Beach Lager, is an easy-drinking refreshing brew that combines traditional German brewing techniques with a fun sense of adventure. ParchedPig Beach Lager will be brewed and served at Carnival Panorama’s Smokehouse Brewhouse, joining the ParchedPig Smoked Porter West Coast IPA, Toasted Amber, and Farmhouse Ale, also brewed onboard, according to a press release.

“ParchedPig Beach Lager is light, drinkable beer that’s a personal favorite of mine and serves as the perfect accompaniment for whatever guests want to do on board, whether it’s relaxing by the pool or enjoying delicious barbecue,” said Colin Presby, brewmaster for Carnival Cruise Line.