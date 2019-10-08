Silversea Announces Onboard Team for 2020 World Cruise

Silversea has announced the line up of executive officers who will host the cruise line’s World Cruise 2020, the Legends of Cruising, the first world cruise ever to visit all seven continents, according to a company statement.

The world cruise leaves from Ft. Lauderdale aboard the Silver Whisper, spanning 140 days and concluding in Amsterdam on May 25 after 62 port calls.

Officers:

Captain (until April 7): Vincent Taillard

French-born Captain Taillard started his seagoing service as a deck and engine cadet aboard ferries between France and England in 1996. He attended the French Maritime School in Marseille and has sailed on various ships. He became a captain in 2009. He is an experienced expedition captain and joined Silversea at the end of 2015.

Captain (from April 7): Michele Macarone Palmieri

Michele was born in Sorrento, South Italy. In 1987, he joined a passenger ship for the first time with the rank of Second Officer until 1989. Two years later he moved to the position of Chief Officer until 1994 when Silversea Cruises offered him the position of First Officer on Silver Wind. For his second contract, on Silver Cloud, he was promoted to Chief Officer Navigator and since 1998 in the position of Staff Captain. Captain Macarone Palmieri was appointed Master of Silver Cloud in the early 2002.

Hotel Director: Norman Rafelson

Norman Rafelson built his career in the hospitality industry and has developed a wealth of experience working around the world. In January 2009 - over a decade ago - Rafelson joined Silversea and has since held the position of Hotel Director on many ships in the cruise line's fleet. Alongside his responsibilities as Hotel Director, Rafelson was recently appointed as Silversea’s Delegate to the Venetian Society.

Cruise Director: Fernando Barroso de Oliveira

Fernando Barroso de Oliveira joined Silversea in 1994 – the same year the cruise line launched – and today holds the role of Chairman's Ambassador to the Venetian Society, having developed strong relationships with many of the company's guests over the last 25 years. He regularly hosts Silversea's world cruises as Cruise Director.

Expedition Leader (until February 15): Stefan Kredel

Stefan Kredel grew up in the south of Germany. After training as a paramedic, he embarked upon several lone cycling trips through India, Nepal, New Zealand and South America. He studied Geology and Palaeontology at the Ludwig Maximillians University in Munich, receiving his Masters degree in 1999. He has been a lecturer aboard expedition cruises since 1998; his first voyage was to Antarctica and since then he has visited the region on several occasions each year.

Expedition Leader (from February 15): Brad Siviour

Growing up in South Australia, Brad developed a love for the natural world. He studied at Flinders University, where he gained degrees in both Marine Biology and Ecotourism. Brad has been working on expedition ships for the past two years. He also works as a naturalist, guiding people across Northern Australia and through regions of Southeast Asia. Since then he has developed a keen interest in wildlife photography and is always willing to share hints and tips.

Other key staff:

Financial Officer: Gabriela Zekan

Staff Captain: Oleksandr Dynega (until February 15), then Dion Notman

Chief Engineer: Konstantin Kolpakov (until February 15), then Giovanni Santafemia

Guest Relations Manager: Marcus Wittman

Onboard Cruise Consultant and Venetian Society Representative: Barrie Dodgson

Shore Concierge: Leandro Ponte

Executive Chef: Jeremic Ratko

Food and Beverage Manager: Oliver D'Souza

Restaurant Manager: Gilbert Lanza

Rooms Division Manager: Royden Pereira

"Silversea’s Legends of Cruising 2020 will be the first ever world cruise to take guests to all seven continents,” said Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s chief marketing officer. “Such an incredible journey necessitates the presence of an extraordinary team of experienced professionals. Fostering a family-like atmosphere among guests while on board, our industry-leading team will work to ensure an enriching travel experience for our guests, as they travel closer to the authentic beauty of the world."

"I'm honored to be among this fantastic leadership team for this groundbreaking world cruise," added Norman Rafelson, hotel director. "I'm especially looking forward to reconnecting with my friends in our Venetian Society, and meeting and interacting with new guests to foster a genuine sense of camaraderie on board. This is sure to be a special voyage, indeed!"

In addition, the company announced 33 brand new shore excursions just for the world cruise, available for a supplementary fee.