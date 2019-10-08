Keith Isaac Creates Wine List for Scenic Eclipse

Scenic has tapped Master of Wines Keith Isaac to create a wine list representing the finest wines from around the world for the company's Scenic Eclipse.

This selection of 80 different wines are included in the fares and Isaac worked with the Scenic team to create the list, according to a press release.

“With Discovery being part of the mission statement of Scenic Eclipse, we continued with that theme for the wine list,” said Isaac. “We hope the guests onboard will love their journey of discovery of some of the less familiar, ‘off the wall’ European whites like the Eidos de Padriñán Albariño and the Terra do Lobo Godello from Spain, or the Crazy Creatures Grüner Veltliner from Austria.”

The wine selection has been designed to reflect the regions through which Scenic Eclipse travels, the company said.

In Antarctica there is a Cabernet Franc from Mendoza in Argentina and a Syrah from Limarí in Chile to give a regional feel to the list.

Among the champagnes being poured is a 1er Cru from Lombard and a Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs from Autréau, as well as the Palmes d’Or 2006 from Nicolas Feuillatte.

“Fine dining and quality wines are an integral part of the Scenic experience – for both our river and our ocean cruising products,” said Glen Moroney, Founder and Chairman of the Scenic Group. “Our guests have a passion for and a knowledge of quality wines, and it is essential that we offer a selection of wines that represent both a diversity of regions and a diversity of styles, and one that exemplifies our core brand offering.”

In addition, Scenic Eclipse also offers the “Chairman’s Cellar List”. This selection comprises a limited cellar list of the finest wines from around the world and is personally selected by Keith Isaac and Glen Moroney and available for guests to purchase.

That list focused on the best Bordeaux vintages, in this case 1995 and 1996. 1995, with Palmer and Haut-Brion and 1996 with a classic vintage with blackcurrant and spicy cedar characters are offered to the guests. The range is completed with the 1998 Château Lafite and other selections from 2000, 2001, 2004 and 2005.