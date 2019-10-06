Astro Ocean Handing Out Cash Bonuses to Crew

New Chinese cruise brand Astro Ocean is handing out cash bonuses to crew aboard the Piano Land, according to a report on Crew Center, a popular website for crew.

The company said it noted the crew's support and effort in starting operations and has thus far handed out two separate $100 (U.S.) cash bonuses, on Sept. 9 and Oct. 2.

The crew on the ship is made up of a seasoned team of industry crew members, most of which have served with multiple other cruise lines.

Of note, the cruise brand also had multiple crew parties prior to its launch into service at the end of September with the acquired Piano Land, the former P&O Oriana.

"Giving us $100 is an investment for them," said one crew member.

In a tight crew market, cash bonuses may help make Astro Ocean an employer of choice.

According to Cruise Industry News estimates, the industry must recruit 80,000 new crew members on an annual basis to keep up with growth and turnover.