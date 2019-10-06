Advertisement

Astro Ocean Handing Out Cash Bonuses to Crew

Astro Ocean Bonus

New Chinese cruise brand Astro Ocean is handing out cash bonuses to crew aboard the Piano Land, according to a report on Crew Center, a popular website for crew. 

The company said it noted the crew's support and effort in starting operations and has thus far handed out two separate $100 (U.S.) cash bonuses, on Sept. 9 and Oct. 2.

The crew on the ship is made up of a seasoned team of industry crew members, most of which have served with multiple other cruise lines.

Of note, the cruise brand also had multiple crew parties prior to its launch into service at the end of September with the acquired Piano Land, the former P&O Oriana.

"Giving us $100 is an investment for them," said one crew member. 

In a tight crew market, cash bonuses may help make Astro Ocean an employer of choice.

According to Cruise Industry News estimates, the industry must recruit 80,000 new crew members on an annual basis to keep up with growth and turnover. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Columbus Cruise Center

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 265,486 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
La Rochelle
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide