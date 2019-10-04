Silversea Opens Pre-Sale on 2021-2022 Cruises

Silversea has unveiled 197 new itineraries, opening a pre-sale to its Venetian Society members.

Departing between January 2021 and April 2022, the new collection of voyages incorporates calls to 528 destinations in 92 countries, with 28 maiden calls, according to a press release.

“We are delighted to open sales to our valued Venetian Society members on this innovative collection of new summer 2021 and winter 2021/2022 voyages,” said Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With guests’ enjoyment in mind and as a result of Silversea’s destination expertise, we have pushed the boundaries of ultra-luxury cruising to unlock new experiences around the world for our guests – from once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse sailings in Antarctica to a one-of-a-kind overnight call in Monaco for the Monte Carlo Grand Prix. The diversity of the experiences on offer is unparalleled.”

Highlights of Silversea’s new summer 2021 and winter 2021-2022 itineraries include an Eastern Mediterranean program, including voyages to the Black Sea, the Holy Land, and Istanbul.

In summer 2021, the Silver Dawn, Silver Moon, Silver Shadow and Silver Spirit will take guests to the Eastern Mediterranean, including visits to Nazareth and Jerusalem in addition to Cyprus, Turkey, and Greece.

Another itinerary sailing on Sept. 20, 2021 includes calls to Istanbul; the Ukraine; Romania; Bulgaria; and Greece.

New 12-night voyages between Venice and Athens will also offer the chance to explore Istanbul on overnight calls.

A 21-voyage season in Antarctica will offer guests two special solar eclipses and longer sailings will include adventures to South Georgia and the Falkland Islands.

Silversea’s package also offers 30 voyages in Northern Europe, with four circumnavigations of Iceland and Norwegian Fjords. The new collection incorporates more Iceland and Norwegian Fjords voyages and guests can journey to 122 destinations in Northern Europe, on four ships. The package includes the Baltic Sea, Tallinn and Helsinki as well as Saint Petersburg, according to a press release.

A Monte Carlo Grand Prix voyage incorporates both the French and Italian Rivieras.

For the first time ever, as part of a 12-voyage line up of Australia and the South Pacific, the Silver Explorer will journey to Kimberley coastline from June to September 2021.

The Silver Origin will take travelers to the Galapagos archipelago on 38 voyages.

The Silver Wind will sail throughout West Africa, calling in Namibia, Angola, Sao Tome and Principe, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Cote d’Ivore, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Cape Verde, and Morocco while the Silver Whisper will take travelers to 36 destinations in Canada and New England.