CMV Introduces Free Air Deal on World Cruise

Cruise and Maritime Voyages is launching a free air deal from dozens of cities in the USA and Canada to embark on the line’s best-priced world cruise in 2020, according to a press release.

The 120-night world cruise is roundtrip from the UK aboard the company's Columbus, sailing from Jan. 6 to May 5.

Pricing for the world voyage starts at $13,999 per person for an interior suite and $18,669 for oceanview rooms.

The new air offer is from select gateways and the cruise price includes taxes and fees.

The ship will sail first to the Azores and the Caribbean. The Columbus will then journey through the Panama Canal, call at islands of the South Seas, and head to New Zealand and Australia, before unveiling highlights of Japan, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and India. Cruisers will discover the ancient sites of Egypt and Jordan and transit the Suez Canal to the Holy Land from where Columbus sails the Mediterranean homeward bound.

Ports include London, United Kingdom; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Ponta Delgada, Portugal; Willemstad, Curacao; Cartagena, Colombia; Colon, Panama; Nuku Hiva, Papeete and Bora Bora, French Polynesia; Nuku'alofa, Tonga; Tauranga, Auckland and Wellington, New Zealand; Sydney, Hamilton Island and Yorkeys, Australia; Madang, Papua New Guinea; Yokohama and Kagoshima, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong, China; Halong Bay, Vietnam; Penang, Malaysia; plus ports in Sri Lanka, India, Egypt, Jordan, Israel and Greece.