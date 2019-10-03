Island Princess Makes First Panama Canal Transit of New Season

The Island Princess was the first cruise ship through the Panama Canal to mark the start of the 2019-2020 season, according to a press release.

According to Senior International Trade Specialist, Albano G. Aguilar, the Canal will facilitate approximately 258 transits over the next few months, including a record-breaking number by Neopanamax vessels.

“We will see about a ten percent increase in cruise ship transits at the Panama Canal this season in comparison to last year, a boost largely driven by Neopanamax vessels” said Aguilar. “We are proud to play a role in Panama’s thriving tourism sector and look forward to showing off what our country has to offer to the more than 320,000 passengers visiting us from around the world this season.”

The Canal expects 29 transits by Neopanamax cruise ships this season, including at least one by the Norwegian Bliss, which remains the largest cruise ship to pass through the waterway, according to a statement.

It will be preceded by its sister ship, the Norwegian Joy, which will pass through for the first time later this month.

Ten other vessels will also make their inaugural transits this season, including the Norwegian Dawn, Ponant’s Le Dumont D’uwille, P&O's Ventura, the Carnival Glory, Scenic Eclipse, Flying Clipper, Seven Seas Splendor, Hanseatic Inspiration, Hanseatic Nature and the Greg Mortimer.

The Island Princess transited northbound earlier today having originated in Vancouver, Canada, and will continue on its 21-day journey to Fort Lauderdale, Florida