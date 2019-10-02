Carlos Torres de Navarra Named CEO at Holistica

Holistica has named Carlos Torres de Navarra as Chief Executive Officer.

Torres de Navarra now takes the helm at the destination company recently formed by Royal Caribbean Cruises and ITM Group.

He has 20 years of experience in port and destination development, Torres de Navarra has held numerous financial, commercial, strategic and business development roles at the world’s two largest cruise companies.

Prior to joining Holistica Torres de Navarra most recently served as Vice President of Global Port and Destination Development for Carnival Corporation and previously as Vice President of Strategic and Commercial Port Development for Carnival Cruise Line. Prior to joining Carnival, he spent seven years with Royal Caribbean Cruises as Assistant Treasurer involved in business development, liquidity and capital planning, financial risk management, acquisitions, as well as port development.

“Carlos’ excellent reputation of building relationships and delivering on strategic and commercial initiatives makes him an ideal candidate to deliver on Holistica’s mission.” said Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International. “We are thrilled to have him on board to meet the needs of coastal communities, local governments, and land, sea, and air travelers helping design the future of destinations globally.”

“Holistica is an organization led by a purpose – to make a positive and sustainable impact in destination development while exceeding the expectations of all stakeholders,” said Torres de Navarra. “I am honored and eager to help lead Holistica’s efforts around the globe and meet the growing demands of the cruise industry and its partner destinations.”

Torres de Navarra will report to the Holistica board and will be based in Miami, Florida. He is originally from the south Florida area and earned his bachelor’s degree and MBA from the University of Miami.