Hanseatic Inspiration Delivered

VARD, a Fincantieri subsidiary, has delivered the new Hanseatic Inspiration to Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, the second in a series of three 230-guest luxury expedition ships for the German cruise operator.

The ship is roughly 16,000 tons and 139 meters long and follows the Hanseatic Nature, which was delivered in April. A third vessel, the Hanseatic Spirit, follows in 2021.

Each ship is tailored to allow passengers to access remote regions, ranging from the Arctic and Antarctic to the Amazon.

The Hanseatic Inspiration will serve both the English- and German-speaking source markets and is set for an October christening in Germany.