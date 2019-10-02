Fred. Olsen’s Boudicca to Sail Longest-Ever Voyage

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ 880-guest Boudicca will be departing from the Port of Dover, Kent on Oct. 3 2019, on the company’s longest-ever sailing – a 168-night Grand Voyage. The Boudicca returns to Dover after nearly six months at sea on March 19, 2020.

Guests joining the cruise for the whole duration will have the chance to visit 61 different ports.

They can also book shorter segments such as a 14-night Indonesian Islands Discovery from Phuket, Thailand, to Bali, Indonesia in November 2019 and a 14-night Authentic India exploration from Colombo, Sri Lanka to Dubai, United Arab Emirates in February 2020.

Jackie Martin, Sales and Marketing Director for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said that Boudicca’s Grand Voyage of 168 nights, is set to be the longest, most extensive sailing ever undertaken in Fred.

“Of course, we appreciate that not everyone is able to sail away for an entire 168 nights, so we hope that those looking to take a shorter, but equally exotic, Fred. Olsen fly-cruise will also enjoy making memories to last a lifetime,” he said, in a press release.

Sonia Limbrick, Head of Cruise at the Port of Dover, said that the Port of Dover has been chosen as the starting point.

“As Dover is immersed in UK history, its iconic cliffs and castle provide the perfect backdrop to begin a voyage to some of the world’s famed destinations.”

Historical places such as Porbandar, the birthplace of Gandhi, Jerusalem, Petra and Athens, Singapore and Dubai present a combination of history and modernism.

When the Boudicca sets sail from Dover, it will still be displaying the red poppy livery in support of The Royal British Legion, following its role in transporting 250 D-Day veterans, plus their carers and companions, to Normandy, France on the historic D-Day 75 Voyage of Remembrance in June 2019.