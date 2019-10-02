Roald Amundsen Makes Unscheduled Drydock in Vancouver

Hurtigruten's new 530-guest Roald Amundsen is currently undergoing an unscheduled drydocking in Vancouver, Canada.

A spokesperson told Cruise Industry News the drydock was for technical adjustments and maintenance.

"We do not expect this unscheduled yard stay to affect the upcoming voyage starting in Valparaiso on October 26," he said.

Of note, the ship's October 26 sailing is the christening cruise, as the hybrid vessel will be named in Antarctica.

The reason behind the drydock is believed to be related to a gasket issue on one of the ship's propulsion units.

With no scheduled cruises until the next voyage in late October, and an available drydock, the timing and location were convenient for the expedition cruise line.

The ship is due to leave the Vancouver drydock later this week.