Adventure Canada Launches 2020 Early Bird Promotion

Adventure Canada announced that it is offering a 15 percent early bird discount for 2020 sailings if booked by Oct. 31, 2019, meaning travellers can save up to $3,760 on 2020 Canadian Arctic or Atlantic Canada expeditions, according to the company.

“We are thrilled to be embarking on our 2020 season with seven incredible expeditions in Canada’s Arctic and east coast,” said Cedar Swan, Adventure Canada’s CEO. “We love welcoming back old friends, as well as meeting new adventurers, and we are pleased to once again be offering our early-bird special for those ready to start planning their next incredible expedition with us.”

The Canadian company operates the Ocean Endeavour, an ice-strengthened vessel with capacity for 198 guests.

Adventure Canada’s 2020 season—the company’s 33rd—will see Ocean Endeavour journey into the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, circumnavigate Newfoundland and venture through the Northwest Passage.