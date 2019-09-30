Grand Bahama Drydocks First Ship Following Hurricane

Grand Bahama Shipyard today announced that it drydocked its first vessel since reopening the shipyard after Hurricane Dorian hit The Bahamas.

The Taipei Trader, a 9,932-ton container ship operated by Lomar Shipping Limited, docked at the No. 3 dock this week, for its ongoing drydock, which was interrupted by the hurricane.

The Taipei Trader first docked at the yard on August 25. On August 30, in accordance with the shipyard’s hurricane procedures, the vessel had to be undocked and depart the shipyard due to the projected path of Hurricane Dorian, according to a statement.

Following the return and docking of the Taipei Trader, Grand Bahama Shipyard resumed maintenance work and repairs on the ship, which are expected to be completed in October.

Earlier this month, the shipyard also announced the return of the 57,062-ton Agathonissos owned by Eletson, which is currently at the pier completing repair work started prior to the storm.

Planning remains on track for the next planned cruise ship drydock at the shipyard, Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Ecstasy, on October 5.

“We are grateful to our dedicated team members at Grand Bahama Shipyard, whose hard work has made it possible for us to quickly resume dry-dock operations and continue to serve our important maritime clients,” said David Skentelbery, CEO of Grand Bahama Shipyard. “This dry-dock is another important recovery milestone for the shipyard and the community, which will continue to see positive economic activity from the shipyard’s ongoing operations and resultant benefit to the island.”

The shipyard’s employees have assisted Grand Bahama Utility Company in restoring fresh water services, assisted in the distribution of essential aid by The Bahamas National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), provided mobile light and power generation equipment to East Grand Bahama and created "flying squads" of shipyard volunteers to assist where needed on the island, including a 40-person team sent to clean up and clear debris from seven impacted schools to help ensure the buildings and classrooms are clean and safe for the return of students, according to a press release.