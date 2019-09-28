Grand Celebration Calls in Freeport

Welcoming the ship in Freeport were Kevin Peter Turnquest, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the Bahamas and Grand Bahama Port Authority Chairman Ian Rolle. 

Freeport, Grand Bahama, is open for business as the Grand Celebration from Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line called on the port on Saturday on its first commercial sailing in more than a month following damage from Hurricane Dorian.

Delivering Supplies

Over 1,000 guests arrived on the ship, providing a boost to the local economy. In addition, the ship brought volunteers looking to assist the island as the vessel also brought key supplies.

Open beach in Grand Bahama

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line CEO Oneil Khosa was aboard for the call.

Welcoming the ship in Freeport were Kevin Peter Turnquest, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the Bahamas, and Grand Bahama Port Authority Chairman Ian Rolle. 

Following Hurricane Dorian, Bahamas Paradise was among the first cruise lines to spring into action, sailing multiple humanitarian missions to Freeport. 

Bahamas Paradise sails year-round two-night cruises to the Bahamas from Palm Beach. 

