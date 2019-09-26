Michaelides Named President of AQSC and Victory

American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) has named Ares M. Michaelides as President of AQSC and Victory Cruise Lines.

In this role, Michaelides will lead the strategic growth plans for both companies, according to a statement.

"American Queen Steamboat Company’s legacy is rooted in our ability to offer time-honored traditions on our river cruises from dining, to Broadway-caliber entertainment and top-tier shore excursions,” said John Waggoner, Founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company. “As we continue to progress, we’re confident that Ares will tap into his long history and success in the industry to help continue the growth of the company.”

Prior to his role with AQSC, Michaelides most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Ship Supply International, a leading global supplier of goods and services to the maritime industry. Prior to that, over the course of 10 years, he held executive positions (Interim CEO, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer) with Starboard Cruise Services

Previously, Michaelides spent over a decade in executive positions with the world’s largest cruise companies including Royal Caribbean Cruises, Celebrity Cruises. and MSC Cruises USA.

“I’ve been very fortunate that my cruise experience has allowed me to have a hand in managing all aspects of the business, from understanding the economics of the cruise sector to retail innovation and execution to managing logistics for the world’s largest cruise lines,” said Michaelides. “I am honored to be a part of the American Queen Steamboat Company/Victory Cruise Lines team and look forward to leading a strategic vision that elevates the company to the next level and continues its success.”

Michaelides holds a Master of Science and Master of Arts degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science, a Bachelor of Arts degree from Drew University and a Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Born and raised in New York, Michaelides now resides in Louisville, KY.