MSC Signs Cannes Cruise Charter for Environmental Impact

The MSC Group today signed a charter to reduce the environmental impact of cruise ships in Cannes with the the Mayor of Cannes David Lisnard, the President of the CCI Nice Côte d'Azur, Jean-Pierre Savarino.

MSC was represented by Executive Vice President of Maritime Policy and Government Affairs, MSC Group, Bud Darr.

The Charter, drawn up by Cannes City Hall and the Nice Côte d'Azur CCI, encourages cruise companies to join and participate in the program by offering incentives for their actions to help to protect the environment, according to a press release.

Eight cruise lines have thus far signed the cruise charter and companies that refuse to sign it will be banned from disembarking passengers in Cannes, according to a press release.

This tripartite agreement between the Cannes City Hall, the CCI Nice Côte d'Azur – manager of the Old Port – and MSC Cruises pledges four environmental commitments to preserve the bay of Cannes.

Today’s signature, in the presence of Erminio Eschena, Director of Institutional Affairs and Industrial Relations of MCS Cruises, is a major step forward in terms of environmental stewardship, MSC said, in a prepared statement.

Erminio Eschena, Director of Institutional Affairs and Industrial Relations, MSC Cruises said: “While our signature becomes official today, I am pleased to confirm that MSC Cruises has been a forerunner in the implementation of initiatives related to the environmental protection work in the Bay of Cannes. MSC Seaview, which has regularly visited Cannes throughout the entire summer season, already fulfils the four elements of the Charter. I would like to compliment the Charter’s quality, as it is fully aligned with the latest technological advances that the industry has developed."

Patrick Pourbaix, Managing Director of MSC Cruises France said: "This signature is an obvious step for MSC Cruises, as Cannes is a key destination. Since 2014, nine ships of our fleet have visited Cannes and Villefranche-sur-Mer. In addition, nearly 70 calls are scheduled for 2019 and 2020. The MSC Seaview will be in Cannes between April 4 and November 7, 2020, visiting weekly."