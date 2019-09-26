Disney Confirms New Orleans Return in 2021 Early Season Line Up

Disney Cruise Line will return to New Orleans with sailings to the Bahamas and Caribbean in early 2021, including calls to Castaway Cay.

The company announced its early 2021 program in a press release on Thursday, with the news highlighted by the Disney Wonder's return to New Orleans in January and February of 2021. A pair of four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean kick off the season from New Orleans. The five-night voyage includes a visit to Progreso, Mexico, a new port of call for Disney.

There are also three seven-night sailings to the Bahamas with a stop at Castaway Cay, plus a 14-night Panama Canal cruise.

The Disney Wonder will also return to the popular homeports of Galveston and San Diego in early 2021. Options include four- and six-night cruises to Grand Cayman and Cozumel. One seven-night departure will feature stops at Key West, Nassau and Castaway Cay.

Following the season in New Orleans, the Disney Wonder heads to the West Coast for a variety of sailings to Baja and the Mexican Riviera departing from San Diego.

Disney Cruise Line will have three ships sailing to the Bahamas and Caribbean from Florida in early 2021. From Miami, the Disney Magic will sail three-, four- and five-night Bahamian and Western Caribbean cruises. From Port Canaveral, the Disney Fantasy will sail seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries and also from Port Canaveral, the Disney Dream will sail three- and four-night Bahamian cruises.