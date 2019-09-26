Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

Laura Dekker Named Godmother to Hanseatic Inspiration

Laura Dekker

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has named Laura Dekker godmother to the new Hanseatic Inspiration, which will be named in Hamburg on Oct. 11.

Dekker, a sailor, rose to fame by sailing solo around the world between 2010 and 2012.

The exceptional naming ceremony, in true expedition style, will be hosted by science journalist Ranga Yogeshwar.

“Laura Dekker is the perfect godmother for our new, international, expedition ship. With her enthusiasm for nature, her spirit of adventure and her love of the sea, she represents the very essence of expedition cruises,” said Karl J. Pojer, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. “We wholeheartedly support the Laura Dekker World Sailing Foundation.”

Dekker said: “I have sailed more than 50,000 nautical miles and I am continuing to clock up more. I am a motivational speaker, author, world traveller, professional yacht skipper and am still chasing my dreams. I want to pass this spirit on to young people through my sailing project and to motivate and encourage them.”

The naming ceremony will see guests embark on zodiacs and follow the naming ceremony live on the water from. Launches will be available for those who find the expedition rubber boats a little on the adventurous side. The ceremony will see the ship itself become a stage.

 

AB InBev

MHA

