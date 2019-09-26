Princess to Debut 5-SKIES Theatrical Experience

Princess Cruises today announced a new theatrical experience with the debut of 5-SKIES onboard the Sky Princess and Enchanted Princesses.

This technologically enhanced production show features a virtual gaming world, spectacular digital effects and acrobatics, intricate sets and contemporary music for one of the cruise line's most visually advanced shows ever, according to a statement.

Guests will enter the greatest virtual reality game of all-time with main character "Gamer 1" attempting to complete a series of five increasingly difficult levels, meeting different personalities along the way in an attempt to reach the highest level where the Sky Princess character resides, according to a statement.

Performed in cadence with a contemporary song list, 5-SKIES is set amongst digital effects, spectacular acrobatics, dazzling costume designs and complex backdrops.

"Our team of creators and collaborators have once again pushed the boundaries of theatrical entertainment design at sea and 5-SKIES will take our guests on a musical journey through a digital universe of spectacle, sight and sound," said Denise Saviss, Princess Cruises vice president of entertainment experience. "Our dedicated team is passionate about connecting new experiences to our guests and with the advance of technology and spectacular visual effects, 5-SKIES will surely wow our audiences."