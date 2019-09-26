Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Broome Plans Port Expansion

Broome Port Rendering

A floating wharf will be built at the Port of Broome creating opportunities to grow the port’s cruise business in Western Australia.

Earlier this week, the State Government approved the construction by Kimberley Marine Support Base Pty Ltd.

The floating wharf will make it easier for small and large cruise ships to use the port because it resolves access issues created by Broome’s high tidal range and limited berthing structure, according to a press release.

Coupled with the recent completion of the Port of Broome channel optimization project, the floating wharf will mean cruise ships will be able to dock in Broome any time of the day year-round.

A dredging program was completed in early this month to remove a rock mass that was a navigational hazard and also made access difficult, forcing ships to berth at irregular hours.

Brodie Carr, Tourism WA’s Managing Director, said Tourism WA was optimistic about future growth of Broome as a result of the port projects.

“We’re really optimistic about creating opportunities to grow the port and promote Broome’s new cruising potential that’s been unlocked through these improvements.

“It will open up exciting opportunities to market Broome as a ‘touch point’ destination for South-East Asian cruising holidays, which could combine Broome and Kimberley coastal cruising.”

 

