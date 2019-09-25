Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

Gibraltar to Establish Maritime Academy

Venture in Gibraltar (Photo: SN Jacobson)

Starting later this year, the University of Gibraltar will offer four new undergraduate maritime degrees as part of a new Maritime Academy in Gibraltar which was announced today by Gilbert Licudi QC, the Minister with responsibility for the Port, Maritime Affairs 

The announcement was made at the opening reception of Maritime Week Gibraltar, which was held today at the University.

Licudi confirmed that there will be a BSc (Hons) in Maritime Science (Nautical) with deck cadetship and a BSc (Hons) in Maritime Science (Engineering) with engineer cadetship. These will lead to deck officer of the watch certification or engineer officer of the watch certification allowing entry into the maritime profession as officers, according to a press release. 

In addition, the University will offer the BSc (Hons) degree in Maritime Science (Nautical) and the BSC (Hons) in Maritime Science (Engineering) entirely online.

